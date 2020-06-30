Breaking: NetOne Shuts Down Byo As Employee Feared Covid Positive

NetOne has with immediate effect closed all of its Bulawayo branches amidst fears that the recently declared covid death number 7, a male aged 49 from Bulawayo Province, was closely related to one of their employees.

The mobile network has ordered that all their Bulawayo shops be closed as they try to do contact tracing and testing of all other employees who may have been exposed to the deceased and their employee.

While it was not clear whether or not there were any or more confirmed positive cases tested, the company was cautious to close doors as fears reached high levels, triggering high suspicions of confirmed positive case.

“To help us reduce further exposure and transmission of the novel coronavirus, we have directed the immediate closure of all shops in Bulawayo, as areas where the infected employees were exposed.” read part of the circular.

The statement however confirms that there were indeed infected employees, warrantying the closure.

NetOne encouraged their employees to remain calm as they roll out decontamination measures to ensure everyone’s safety while rapid testing has also been arranged for all staff both nationwide, while it is said to have already started in Bulawayo.

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe early this year had to close their Joina city branch after one of their employees was exposed to the covid virus as well, forcing many other companies on the building to shut doors.

Bulawayo and Beitbridge are slowly becoming Covid 19 hotspots with higher cases being reported in these areas. Most of these patients and death number 7 had recently visited South Africa and is only reported to have been tested positive after death.

This makes the whole contact tracing a mine job as many more other people may have been already infected if there were not practicing basic safety rules.