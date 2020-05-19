VAYA Introduces Free Shopping And Delivery

Vaya Africa has introduced express personal shopper where goods are bought and delivered for free within 24 hours, a game changer that may trigger the rise of eCommerce in Zimbabwe.



The major stumbling block to e-Commerce in Zimbabwe and missing piece of the puzzle has always been the transportation, and the cost associated with delivery.



However Vaya may have dared to complete the square with this missing piece of the puzzle, but of-course this is likely going to be for a certain time frame before they cater for such inevitable costs.

Whilst the country is on lockdown as measure to curb the spread of the global pandemic Coronavirus ,quite a number of retail outlets , food courts resorted to online shopping and delivery.

The free delivery and shopping by Vaya can come in as one of those developments where customers do not have to queue up at stores or leave their homes.

Announcing the development Vaya said , “As Vaya we can now shop and deliver your personal goods free of charge,we will shop for you and deliver for free.”

To get this service one can simply dial 166 or WhatsApp 0787107001 provide the grocery list and make payment with ecocash.