NetOne Officials Freed on Bail.

NetOne executives and board member who were incarcerated on allegations of abuse of office have today been set free by magistrate L Ncube on $3000 RTGS bail.

The accused are suspended CEO Lazarus Muchenje, suspended NetOne board member Paradzai Chakona,Chief Technology Officer Darlington Gutu , Suspended Acting chief finance officer Tinashe Severa, Suspended acting legal head Tanyaradzwa Chingombe , Spencer Manguwa the head innovation and VAS, Tawanda Sibanda (manager; interconnection and roaming) and Shamaine Kadenhe suspended graduate trainee legal

Their legal counsel of 7, led by Innocent Chingarande from Titan Law and the A Mugiya from Mugiya and Associates argued against denial of bail stating that the candidates were not facing any serious crimes, are not flight risk and inisisted that the allegations lacked strong base to deny them any bail.

The state however violently opposed their submissions stating that the candidates were flight risk, had a propensity to threaten witnesses and are jointly facing a serious crime, that they may have connived.

The magistrate however ruled in favor of the accused and granted them bail at $3 000 RTGS and instructed that they report to their nearest police station, submit travel documents and warned against interfering with any witness.

The full charge sheet read

more details coming…..