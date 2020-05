Government of Zimbabwe through the reserve bank has instructed limits on all Ecocash Mobile Money transactions. the daily limit across banks is $20 000, however for CBZ bank its $25 000, while its not clear how they reached such a decision.

The maximum amount per transaction one can now make is now only $25 000, while the maximum monthly limit is $150 000.

CBZ however is on a ,lower for monthly limit with a ceiling of $100 000