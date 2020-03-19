Reprieve for ZOL customers

It appears Zimbabwe Online (ZOL) customers will have to enjoy six days of cheaper and affordable data before the internet service provider joins the other players in the data price adjustment crusade.

ZOL, one of the fastest-growing internet service providers in the country has announced that it will soon follow other service providers in data tariff adjustments.

In a statement, ZOL said, “ZOL Zimbabwe would like to notify of a price adjustment on our products and services effective 25 March 2020.”

“We remain committed to providing you with superior products and service in the continued development of our business.”

ZOL is currently offering the cheapest rates in comparison to its competitors.

The 10GB package is pegged at $147 against TelOne’s $262.

TelOne unlimited packages cost $3478 and $2609 while ZOL is charging $3,020 and $2,261 for the same package.

The affected packages are listed below

Package Name

Data

$

Home

Wibroniks Unlimited

Unlimited

$1,744

Fibroniks ZOOM

10GB (Pay As You Go)

$147

Fibroniks Lite

40GB (Pay As You Go)

$402

Fibroniks Lite + Night Owl

40GB (Pay As You Go) + 40GB (Night Owl)

$525

Fibroniks Basic Essentials

50GB (Pay As You Go)

$540

Fibroniks Basic Essentials + Night Owl

50GB (Pay As You Go) + 50GB (Night Owl)

$651

Fibroniks Family Essentials

100GB (Pay As You Go)

$1,232

Fibroniks Family Essentials + Night Owl

100GB (Pay As You Go) + 100GB (Night Owl)

$1,316

Fibroniks Come Alive

150GB (Pay As You Go)

$1,370

Fibroniks Family Entertainment

Unlimited

$2,261

Fibroniks Modern Family

Unlimited

$3,020

Fibroniks Turbo Pack

Unlimited

$5,143

Top-ups

Data

Validity

$

WiBroniks

2GB

15 days + 15 days rollover

$95

3GB

15 days + 15 days rollover

$129

5GB

15 days + 15 days rollover

$183

15GB

30 days + 30 days rollover

$351

20GB

30 days + 30 days rollover

$396

30GB

30 days + 30 days rollover

$583

60GB

30 days + 30 days rollover

$876

100GB

30 days + 30 days rollover

$1,176

Fibroniks

5GB

5 days + 5 days rollover

$122

10GB

10 days + 10 days rollover

$178

15GB

15 days + 15 days rollover

$32

