Reprieve for ZOL customers
It appears Zimbabwe Online (ZOL) customers will have to enjoy six days of cheaper and affordable data before the internet service provider joins the other players in the data price adjustment crusade.
ZOL, one of the fastest-growing internet service providers in the country has announced that it will soon follow other service providers in data tariff adjustments.
In a statement, ZOL said, “ZOL Zimbabwe would like to notify of a price adjustment on our products and services effective 25 March 2020.”
“We remain committed to providing you with superior products and service in the continued development of our business.”
ZOL is currently offering the cheapest rates in comparison to its competitors.
The 10GB package is pegged at $147 against TelOne’s $262.
TelOne unlimited packages cost $3478 and $2609 while ZOL is charging $3,020 and $2,261 for the same package.
The affected packages are listed below
Package Name
Data
$
Home
Wibroniks Unlimited
Unlimited
$1,744
Fibroniks ZOOM
10GB (Pay As You Go)
$147
Fibroniks Lite
40GB (Pay As You Go)
$402
Fibroniks Lite + Night Owl
40GB (Pay As You Go) + 40GB (Night Owl)
$525
Fibroniks Basic Essentials
50GB (Pay As You Go)
$540
Fibroniks Basic Essentials + Night Owl
50GB (Pay As You Go) + 50GB (Night Owl)
$651
Fibroniks Family Essentials
100GB (Pay As You Go)
$1,232
Fibroniks Family Essentials + Night Owl
100GB (Pay As You Go) + 100GB (Night Owl)
$1,316
Fibroniks Come Alive
150GB (Pay As You Go)
$1,370
Fibroniks Family Entertainment
Unlimited
$2,261
Fibroniks Modern Family
Unlimited
$3,020
Fibroniks Turbo Pack
Unlimited
$5,143
Top-ups
Data
Validity
$
WiBroniks
2GB
15 days + 15 days rollover
$95
3GB
15 days + 15 days rollover
$129
5GB
15 days + 15 days rollover
$183
15GB
30 days + 30 days rollover
$351
20GB
30 days + 30 days rollover
$396
30GB
30 days + 30 days rollover
$583
60GB
30 days + 30 days rollover
$876
100GB
30 days + 30 days rollover
$1,176
Fibroniks
5GB
5 days + 5 days rollover
$122
10GB
10 days + 10 days rollover
$178
15GB
15 days + 15 days rollover
$32