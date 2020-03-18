Liquid Telecom postpones Eduzone Campaign over Coronavirus

Liquid Telecom Zimbabwe, one of the biggest internet providers in the country has postponed its EduZones Campaign event that was scheduled for today to reduce risk of the Coronavirus (COVD19).

The company notified members of the media through an email.

“ To concerns about the potential spread of COVID-19 (corona virus) the Liquid Telecom Zimbabwe Eduzone Campaign slated for the 18th of March 2020 has been postponed in the interest of public safety.”

“A new launch date will be announced in due course, we apologies for any inconveniences caused,” said liquid telecom.

Meanwhile, the President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa on Tuesday banned all public gatherings of more than 100 people for the next 60 days.

