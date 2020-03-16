MondayBlues Muchenje still not yet back at work

Suspended NetOne CEO is not yet back in office as board fights to keep him out stating that the High Court victory he got does not nullify their decision to suspend him.

NetOne Board stated that the relief order granted by the High Court on Tuesday to interdict the board from proceeding with a disciplinary only applies to the disciplinary process part and not the suspension.

In a letter sent to Muchenje’s lawyers by NetOne via C Kahuni and attorneys, they also said that there were barring him from attending the premises

“We have this morning (Thursday) been advised by our client that your client has presented himself at its office with a copy of the court order and it appears that he wishes to resume his duties as the chief executive officer,

“We have this morning (Thursday) been advised by our client that your client has presented himself at its office with a copy of the court order and it appears that he wishes to resume his duties as the chief executive officer,” NetOne lawyers C. Kahuni and Attorneys wrote.

“For a start, the final part of court order requires that the applicant’s (Mr. Muchenje) legal practitioners serve the court order on either ourselves or our client.

“Further, your client well knows that he was suspended . . . on the 20th of February 2020 and the suspension still stands. The order handed to our client clearly states that the interim relief is that … respondents are interdicted from pursuing and disciplinary proceedings.

“Kindly advise your client to vacate our client’s premises as he is contravening the express condition of his suspension which requires that he shall not be allowed to access any NetOne’s office or communicate with any NetOne’s employees.”

Muchenje’s lawyer

however, he stated that his client had never been to NetOne offices since the legal matters started.

Muchenje’s chances of bouncing back are getting slimmer by the day with a frail political will unless another surprise happens as the board seeks to drive him out.

The NetOne board is determined to see that Muchenje does not find his way back to the office as they continuously magnify the charges against him which some were largely errors of omission than commission.

Ironically this is the same board that got him back after he was suspended by the board appointed by Supa Mandiwazira, only to be brought back by Kazembe Kazembe through this new same board.

The board insists that Muchenje was not doing things procedurally according to statutes for state-owned companies.

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...