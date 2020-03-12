World’s Largest Gaming Event E3 2020 CANCELLED DUE TO GROWING CONCERNS Of COVID-19

The worlds massive electronic entertainment expo E3 for 2020 has officially been canceled being the first-ever cancellation in its 25-year history since 1995 due to coronavirus.

The event was scheduled for 9 – 11 June in the Los Angeles Convention Center.

E3 team shared the news in a statement.

“After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry – our fans, our employees, our exhibitors, and our longtime E3 partners – we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020,” reads the statement.

“Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today.”

2020’s event was slated by the Expo to have its largest-ever line-up of video game power-houses with companies like Nintendo, Ubisoft, Bethesda, and others ready to announce their latest and greatest titles.

Microsoft was expected to release new information about their next-generation console the Xbox Series X at the event including official retail prices.

The expo organizers suggest that they are going to go forward with plans to coordinate online exhibit experiences with members in order to allow for the showcasing of major industry news announcements.

￼The Electronic Entertainment Expo, commonly referred to as E3, is a premier trade event for the video game industry.

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) organizes and presents E3, which many developers, publishers, hardware and accessory manufacturers use to introduce and advertise upcoming games and game-related merchandise to retailers and to members of the press.

E3 includes an exhibition floor for developers, publishers, and manufacturers to showcase titles and products for sale in the upcoming year.



