Ghana first African country to launch universal QR code for payments



Ghana is set to launch the Universal QR Code payment system in March this year to leverage digital technology for electronic payment.

It will become the first African Country with a Universal QR Code.

The Universal QR Code will be called GhQR and it will enable customers to make payments to a merchant by scanning a QR Code displayed by the merchant with a mobile phone.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who has been spearheading the government’s formalization of the economy through digitization, revealed the government’s readiness to roll out the universal QR code payment system next month during the opening of the maiden Mobile Technology 4 Development (MT4D) Conference in Accra on Tuesday.

“Next month, Ghana will launch the Universal QR Code which will just leverage the technology that we have built for electronic payments. Essentially, all businesses and traders will no longer need Point of Sale (PoS) devices, but rather, their mobile phones will be sufficient for them to receive and make electronic payment transactions.”

“This will apply to all retailers whether you are selling pure water, trotro service, or waakye. Ghana will be about the only country in Africa with a Universal QR Code payment system when it is launched next month. Singapore launched theirs only last month, Bawumia said.”

The QR code is an abbreviation for Quick Response Code, a digital technology which has been around for some time now which can be scanned by smartphones with the aim of making it easier for business to accept electronic payments.

It has since been very popular Singapore, China, and the United Kingdom had already launched the Universal QR Codes last year

