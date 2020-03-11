Forex challenges stall POTRAZ projects

The continuous unavailability of foreign currency in the country has technically held back Postal and Telecommunication Regulatory of Zimbabwe’s (POTRAZ) network expansion projects, Potraz official has revealed.

Speaking during a Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on ICT meeting on Monday, POTRAZ Director-General Dr. Gift Machengete said; “We are pushing investors to assist with the new bases nationwide. Importing materials for the base stations was becoming a challenge and expensive as they need foreign currency which is hard to find.’’

Machengete added that the telecommunications regulator is currently negotiating with potential investors to fund the network expansion projects.

“…we are however continuing to negotiate and push the investors to find the funding that we require,’’ he concluded his speech with.

POTRAZ has been on a rapid base station construction across the country. More than seven shared base stations have been installed since 2017 under the USF initiative.

