Econet Hikes Data Charges, weekly, monthly rates remain unchanged

Zimbabwe’s largest mobile network operator, Econet Wireless has hiked its data and SMS tariffs by approximately 21% while weekly and monthly data charges remain the same.

Econet Wireless’ last upwards review was last witnessed in February this year following approval by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) to increase by at most 10cents per Mb.

The company hinted on the latest update via an official statement on Tuesday that it would be reviewing its Data and SMS bundle today ( Wednesday).

“Dear Valued Customer,

Please note that our Data & SMS bundle will be reviewed effective Wednesday 11 March 2020.

To access Data bundles, dial *143#

To access SMS bundles, dial *140#

**All other prices remain unchanged,” read the statement.

The daily data bundle has gone up from $19 to $23 per 150mb while 250mb previously at $24 is now at $29.

WhatsApp 140mb weekly bundle is now at $23 from $19 while the 65mb has gone up to $10 from $9.

Monthly bundles for WhatsApp are now pegged at $41 for 240mb from $34 and the 400mb is now $64 from $53.

The tariff hike is averagely 21% .

However, according to their statement some of the data packages remain unchanged.

The 60mb weekly data bundle is still pegged at $10. Also the 160mb, 270mbps , and 700mb remain at $26, $45 and $123 respectively.

The telecommunications company has also hiked its SMS bundle.

SMS bundles have gone up with 5 SMS daily bundles now costing 36cents from the previous 30cents.

10 SMS has increased by 12cents, now cost 72cents.

Weekly SMS bundles have gone up from $3.00 to $6.00.

Mobile operators have been increasing data charges citing inflationary pressures and on Tuesday Netone reviewed its data charges.

