Australia sues Facebook Over Privacy Breaches

Social media giant Facebook inc is being sued by the Australian government claiming $529 billion for allegedly violating the country’s privacy laws.

The social media platform exposed the personal data of more than 300,000 users to the risk of being used for political profiling.

In proceedings lodged in the Federal Court on Monday, Facebook violated the privacy of approximately 311,127 Australians by disclosing their personal information to the This Is Your Digital Life app between March 2014 and May.

The developers of the app sold personal information to Cambridge Analytica, which used it for political profiling.

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner alleges that Facebook “failed to take reasonable steps to protect those individuals’ personal information from unauthorized disclosure,” and further disclosed said information for a purpose other than that for which it had been collected. Both are violations of Australia’s Privacy Act 1988.

“We consider the design of the Facebook platform meant that users were unable to exercise reasonable choice and control about how their personal information was disclosed,” Australian Information Commissioner and Privacy Commissioner Angelene Falk said in a press release.

“Facebook’s default settings facilitated the disclosure of personal information, including sensitive information, at the expense of privacy.

All entities operating in Australia must be transparent and accountable in the way they handle personal information,” Australian Information Commissioner Angelene Falk said in the statement.

The suit alleged the majority of the affected Australians didn’t actually install the app themselves. Instead, their data was collected after their Facebook friends downloaded the app, giving them no reasonable opportunity to opt-out. The OAIC claims only 53 people in Australia downloaded the This is Your Digital Life app.

