Govt secures ZWL$80m drugs

The government of Zimbabwe has secured a ZWL$80 million drug facility from India to improve local medical supplies in the country, a Cabinet minister has revealed.

The Government is also in the process of ensuring that the country gets consistent supply of medicine by engaging Indian pharmaceutical companies.

Health and Child Care minister Dr. Obadiah Moyo addressing Parliamentary Portfolio Committee said, “We are engaging with Indian companies, which will revamp these medical industries and we have been receiving donations from partners United Nations and United Arab Emirates. Furthermore ZWL$80 million facility was part of an annual allocation of US$400 million required to beef up drug supply.We are mainly depending on donations for now and they have been keeping us afloat, as we inherited the system when there was nothing and that is where we are now.’’

Moyo added that, “We are buying 80% of our medical supplies from India and we want to be a player in the manufacturing industry. We need to revamp and restructure companies like CAPS, VariChem and others.’’

