CBZ Rebrands

CBZ Holdings, one of the largest financial service providers in the country has launched a new visual identity as it consolidates its market leadership as well as remaining fit for business in the digital era.

The changes in visual identity according to the company is in line with the global standards.

The refreshed brand comes with a new red circled logo totally different from their old rectangular shape.

In addition to that, the new identity also include the introduction of technological business enablers including chip and pin cards for all account holders, enhanced digital proposition on internet banking and CBZ Touch, customer experience led processes and more financial convenience.

In a press statement the Group said, “The coming in of a new Chairman, Marc Holtzman has given impetus to CBZ to shape a new corporate strategy and to roll out an identity that reflects its commitment to strengthening partnerships fit for forward-looking business in a digital era”.

“The 3D red and orange ‘button’ has been transformed into a timeless solid red circle. The circle symbolises unity, wholeness and infinity. In this case, it speaks to our ability to protect and grow clients’ wealth and continued provision of innovative products – all premised on a solid foundation. The bold font on the acronym CBZ denotes confidence and strength. It is rendered in a lowercase sans serif font – a modern and elegant font – that conveys simplicity and approachability. Since this is a logo refresh and not a break from our rich heritage, the red and blue colours were maintained in the new visual identity,” the Group’s Executive Marketing and Corporate Affairs Matilda Nyathi said.

Mr Holtzman, who assumed the office of Chairman in September last year has hinted on a new thrust to change the face of and operational processes at CBZ in order to bring about a new culture.

The Group added that the brand refresh programme will be done in a phased approach starting this March and will cover hundreds of assets and infrastructure, including bank branches, ATMs, forms, offices, online platforms, websites, business cards, uniforms and other CBZ collateral.

