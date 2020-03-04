Ecobank Donates US$30k Towards Coronavirus Test Kits

Pan-African banking conglomerate Ecobank Zimbabwe has donated a whooping USD$30 000 for the procurement of COVID19 – popularly known as Coronavirus Rapid test kits to the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

The test kits will be deployed at all local entry points.

The financial hand out will strengthen efforts to curb the transmission of the COVD19 that was discovered in China a couple of weeks ago.

The test kits will be added to the reported secured 300 kits, subsequently speeding up COVID19 screening process.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, the bank’s managing director Moses Kurenjekwa said, “As a bank with a global footprint and local presence, we are alive to the potential business and human threat posed by this virus globally and we are taking these steps at a local level as a show our commitment to this country.”

“It is our hope that we can come together as nation and deal collectively with this serial threat to social and economic progress,” Kurenjekwa added.

According to WHO, over 4000 cases outside China have since been reported in various countries, with Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Netherlands and Nigeria reporting their first cases as at yesterday.

Meanwhile, the government has said that it will not allow visitors from outside countries entry point without reports that they are negative from the COVD19.

