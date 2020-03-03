Twitter bans Employees from work Due to Coronavirus

American micro blogging and social networking service, Twitter, on Monday announced that their workers are now working from home.

The move was initiated by the recent outbreak of Coronavirus which has so far claimed thousands of lives in China.

Twitter strongly encouraged all its employees globally to work from home to avoid the risk of being infected.

In a blog post, the company said,

“We are operating out of an abundance of caution and the utmost dedication to keeping our Tweeps healthy.”

“We also have the responsibility of ensuring that the health and safety of our employees and partners is not compromised. We have continued to monitor the situation closely and are adjusting our internal policies to respond to this rapidly-evolving situation. On February 29, we informed our people and started notifying partners that we are suspending all non-critical business travel and events.”

“This policy is effective immediately and will continue until the World Health Organization or Centers for Disease Control deem it appropriate to step back from pandemic precautionary measures or when a vaccine becomes available.”

The tech company is believed to be one of the first major companies in the US taking this stance.

The 2019–20 coronavirus outbreak is an ongoing public health emergency of international concern involving coronavirus disease 2019.

It is caused by SARS-CoV-2, first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. As of 3 March 2020,many cases have been reported in some parts of the world.

