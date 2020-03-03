Digital Labour Markets book launched

A 21st-century book for the digital human resources practitioners has been launched, TechnoMag can reveal.

The book entitled “Digital Labour Markets and Jobs of the Future” which was published in 2019 was officially launched during the just ended 6th session of the African Regional Forum on Sustainable development in Victoria Falls.

The 178 paged book authored by Fredrick Mandizvidza is aimed at offering human resources practitioners a toolbox to help them navigate the new path in this cutting edge era.

Mandizvidza who is a motivational speaker, coach and writer was motivated by his rich heritage and passion in emerging technologies.

Rich in content, the book touches on a variety of topics that ensure a technologically equipped society.

Among other topics covered in the book include digital transformation and industry 4.0, war for digital talent erupts, validating personality traits in candidates, ossification of the jurisdiction in the digital era,21st century HR managers’ challenges etcetera.

The 16 chapters have a fascinating revelation of the future as it prepares the HR industry for digitalization.

In an interview with TechnoMag, Mandizvidza said, “The time is coming where not having the internet is going to be a violation of rights and it’s because the young generation that is coming up will be intelligent enough, to even be able to invent something at the age of eight and such talent needs to be recognized.’’

However, asked if he had written the book with the Zimbabwe Labour Act in mind he said, “Maybe now they may not be going hand in hand as they may still be a bit behind but eventually will catch up as the technology door keeps opening up everywhere.’’

To date, Mandizvidza has written three books, the other two books entitled Introduction to the fourth industrial revolution for 21st-century African leaders and Introduction to the cyber/physical space for 21st African leaders.

