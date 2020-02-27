ZSE Launches Online Training Portal

THE Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) has launched an online training portal designed to foster specialized financial education to stakeholders.

The training institute portal is a user-friendly, online educational platform that was designed to promote financial education in the local capital markets.

ZSE chief executive officer Mr. Justin Bgoni said the training institute was officially launched yesterday by the Association of Listed Companies chairman, Mr. Canaan Dube.

Mr Bgoni said the training institute portal includes features such as online bookings, online courses, and investment resources.

“The ZSE educational portal comes with free courses on the general aspects of the capital markets,” he said.

“Stakeholders can also make use of the portal to make online bookings for upcoming events and training courses.”

He added that the training courses offered will aid in investor education and promote financial inclusion.

“This comes as ZSE moves to drive financial literacy to demystify capital markets through realizing its 2020 training dates for several financial literacy courses.”

The training courses consist of programs and issues from corporate administration basics-to-basics about capital markets and capital raising through the bourse.

Most of the courses will range from three hours to half a day and will commence on April 30, 2020.

Last year, ZSE launched a direct market access platform that allowed institutional investors and fund managers to enter their orders directly to the Automated Trading System.

