Telecel Introduces 4-Night Bundle

Zimbabwe’s third-largest telecommunications service provider Telecel Zimbabwe has announced a new night bundle that will last for four good nights.

Unlike other data bundles currently provided by its competitors, Telecel has put a price tag of ZWL$15 per 2GB with an expiry period of 4 nights.

The company’s previous bundle introduced in July last year had the same package of 2GB with the current one.

But unlike the latest bundle, the previous one had 3 nights going for $3.

Telecel’s competitor, NetOne, recently launched an hourly anytime bundle. The 1GB bundle which lasts for 60 minutes costs ZWL$10.

Whilst other service providers are reviewing their data charges upwards without increasing the data package, Telecel’s new offering will definitely be received with excitement from its clients.

To buy the Telecel bundle dial *470#.

