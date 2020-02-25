More woes mount on NetOne executives as board appoints Acting CEO

It did not rain but pours for suspended NetOne chief executive officer Lazarus Muchenje and Chief finance officer following revelation that the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and the Auditor-General’s office are currently investigating the state-owned telecommunications giants.

Last week, the NetOne board suspended the young and energetic Muchenje over corruption allegations.

A source which spoke to TechnoMag on condition of anonymity revealed that the investigations by the corruption watch dog and auditor General was triggered by alleged misappropriation of funds.

“The bosses misused funds after buying fuel from the black market which is way above the ZERA approved prices,” the source revealed.

The source also added that the two were being sacrificed for implementing some decisions without the approval of the board.

NetOne which apparently has been making headlines for good reasons under Muchenje is currently experiencing serious growth threats through boardroom squabbles.

Few weeks ago two board members resigned citing maladministration practices within the board.

Meanwhile, the board has appointed Chipo Jaisson as the acting Chief executive officer.

A chartered accountant by profession, Jaisson once acted on interim bases as the company’s finance officer.



