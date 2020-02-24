Featured

Unesco Partners TechMag.Tv To Broadcast AfriSTI

staff writer

TechMag.Tv, the broadcasting  company for TechnoMag will be live streaming  the second African Science , Technology and Innovation Forum (AfriSTI) on 24 February in Victoria Falls .

Organized in  conjunction with the 6th African Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (AFRSD) , the  session will bring  the theme of “Sustainable Development Goal 16-Promote peaceful and inclusive societies  for sustainable  development , provide access justice  for all and   build effective  accountable  and inclusive  institutions  at all levels.”

The Live broadcast will be  accessible  on  Unesco Facebook  page,  TechMag.TV Facebook Page, Youtube  Page and Twitter. The same  vide feed will be  available  below

https://www.youtube.com/c/TechMagTVZim/live

