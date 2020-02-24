Unesco Partners TechMag.Tv To Broadcast AfriSTI

TechMag.Tv, the broadcasting company for TechnoMag will be live streaming the second African Science , Technology and Innovation Forum (AfriSTI) on 24 February in Victoria Falls .

Organized in conjunction with the 6th African Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (AFRSD) , the session will bring the theme of “Sustainable Development Goal 16-Promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development , provide access justice for all and build effective accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels.”

The Live broadcast will be accessible on Unesco Facebook page, TechMag.TV Facebook Page, Youtube Page and Twitter. The same vide feed will be available below

https://www.youtube.com/c/TechMagTVZim/live

