Zim to Host African Science, Technology and Innovation Forum

Zimbabwe is set to host the second African Science , Technology and Innovation Forum (AfriSTI) on 24 February in Victoria Falls to provide a platform to drive technological development and innovations and how they can contribute to the achievement of sustainable development goals .

This will be part of the main program being steered by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa undertaking a review of all 17 Sustainable Development Goals in five clusters – People, Prosperity, Planet, Peace and Partnerships –running under the theme “2020–2030: A decade to deliver a transformed and prosperous Africa through the 2030 Agenda and Agenda 2063”.

The session will be hosted by the Ministry of Higher Education ,Science and Technology Development .

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development established the collaborative Multi-Stakeholder Science, Technology, and Innovation Forum for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as part of the Technology Facilitation Mechanism (TFM).

The Forum is co-organized with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), in collaboration with the African Union Commission and the Department of Science and Innovation, South Africa.

The forum is going to serve a platform for exploring and facilitating, interactions and partnerships among stakeholders in order to drive technology development and create regional innovation networks.

Other issues to be addressed include identifying and examining technology needs in African countries and increase technology innovations to accelerate the Sustainable development goals .

Sustainable development goals are a blueprint adopted the all United Nations member states in 2015 .

