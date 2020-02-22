Breaking: NetOne CEO, Top Executives Suspended.

Netone Board has suspended its CEO Mr Lazarus Muchenje and Chief Finance Officer, as the current rigorous audits continue to haunt the state-owned enterprise, TechnoMag can report.

The board had instituted 6 separate audits against the mobile network executives, with both internal and external audits, being concurrently undertaken, forcing the chairman and three other board members to resign a fortnight ago.

The allegations laid against these individuals are all separate as their letters of suspension were issued.

For Mr Muchenje this is not the first time being suspended by his board, the same once happened under the Supa Mandiwanzira board, which the same board was then fired by Kazembe Kazembe as he was exonerated from any charges.

The circumstances under which the two have been suspended were not clear, but the ministry of ICT Postal and courier services confirmed that the board has suspended the two.

This is another dark period for the state-owned enterprise which after years of smutting from boardroom coups, the cycle seems to have haunted them once again.

NetOne had gathered momentum with moral highly boosted under the captainship of Muchenje, while their services have been getting serious traction and acceptance by hundreds of thousands, but it seems the current audits that are onging have forced the suspension of the CEO, paving room for further investigation.

