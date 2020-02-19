Zim to Host Science , Technology and Innovation Forum

Zimbabwe is set to host the second African science, technology and innovation forum 2020 on 24 February in Victoria Falls to provide a platform to drive technological development and innovations and how they can contribute to the achievement of sustainable development goals.

This will be part of the main program being steered by the United…. United Nations Economic Commission for Africa undertaking a review of all 17 Sustainable Development Goals in five clusters – People, Prosperity, Planet, Peace and Partnerships –running under the theme “2020–2030: A decade to deliver a transformed and prosperous Africa through the 2030 Agenda and Agenda 2063”.

The event will be hosted by the Ministry of Higher Education , Science and Technology Development .

The forum is going to serve a platform for exploring and facilitating, interactions and partnerships among stakeholders in oder to drive technology development and create regional innovation networks .

Other issues to be addressed include identifying and examining technology needs in African countries and increase technology innovations to accelerate the Sustainable development goals .

Sustainable development goals are a blueprint adopted the all United Nations member states in 2015 .



