Website To Find Praz Tenders Launched

Zimbabwe Procurement Facilitator, Zimproc, a local private company has brought in a smart initiative to collaborate tenders all in one place and serve its potential clients, saving them from the newspapers hustle, TechnoMag can report.

The Website for these published tenders are accessible through this website www.zimproc.com and this service is available free of charge, making it easy for people to access thises important documents as and when they are published.

In an email alert the company posted:

“Registration is free, easy and quick to use and there are no subscriptions required.ZimProc allows their client to view a complete tender notification as the Procuring Entity advertised. Organizations are not expected with PRAZ to view the awards, notifications or purchase a tender, although the bidding process will need the client to register. ’Announced Zimproc.

The platform is aimed at updating businesses and individuals on government and state-owned enterprise tenders.

The online website assists in searches throughout all major publications, to make sure that they provide clients with all the latest trending tenders and categorizing them for one’s convenience.

ZimProc also aims to suit their specific category of interest. The platform will then email their client the relevant tender directly to them.PRAZ has registered ZimProc and has accredited them as their supplier.

“Comfortability and flexibility is guaranteed by the website as it can be accessed anywhere and anytime.”ZimProc has a host of Value Added Services at extremely competitive rates. It is, however, important to note that they are currently collecting detailed tender documents from various Procuring Entities and they will have live tender documents as from the 1st of March 2020 going forth.

The move by ZimProc is applauded as it shows that Zimbabwe is working effortlessly in some areas to ensure technology is also used in Zimbabwe. If most companies if not all actually use this platform it gives the nation assurance of a quick and efficient way of purchasing tenders.

