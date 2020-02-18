UNICAF Gets ZIMCHE Accreditation

UNICAF university has been awarded a provisional accreditation with Zimbabwe Council Of Higher Education (ZIMCHE) to set up operations in Zimbabwe operating through a Visual learning environment.

This means Zimbabweans can now get online degrees that are accredited by the highest educational authority of the land at the comfort of their homes.

Addressing the media at a press conference today UNICAF Vice-Chancellor said the university has come to Zimbabwe to stay and provide unique innovative, technological and advanced education learning systems.

“ We are bringing UNICAF to Zimbabwe because of its uniqueness in terms of delivery, online education is the in thing it, is the future of education and UNICAF is moving away from traditional education “.

“ we are creating a virtual learning environment with interactive learning online “, he said .

The university is bringing modernization to Zimbabwe’s education sector and recruitment will commence soon after ZIMCHE a regulatory body in the education sector accredit their submitted courses.

The whole education system is to implement the new curriculum, which allows for students to be exposed to technology .

Unicaf University is a pan-African independent, recognised university, combining the best elements of international education, the university has branches and learning centers in 11 different countries in Afric

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...