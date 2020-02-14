NetOne introduces 1GB hourly bundle

State-owned mobile telecommunications firm, NetOne has introduced a latest data bundle package as part of its efforts to cushion its subscribers in the wake of rising data costs.

The package which costs ZW$10 per 1 gigabyte will last for 60 minutes (1hr).

NetOne Corporate Manager Dennis Chagonda said the mobile network operator has introduced the 1-hour data bundles to enable subscribers to access internet connectivity at any time of the day at a relatively cheap price.

Chagonda added that the initiative by one of the fastest-growing mobile operator in the country is not a promotion but a service that will run for as long as the customers are satisfied.

“The hourly bundle is our normal usual daily NetOne bundle and the whole idea is to make sure customers use as much as they can. There are times were as an organization you sacrifice your margin, no matter how bad the situation is to create accessibility for customers,” he said.

Meanwhile, the company’s Night Bundle promotion is still ongoing.

The bundle valid from 10 pm to 5 am costs ZWL$20 per 1GB.

