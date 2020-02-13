Zim startup acquires stake in a Nigerian company

UK based Zimbabwean company Payitup which recently got US$13 million funding from UK’s Investment Fund, Thawer Fund Management, LLC has acquired a significant stake in one of the biggest blockchain companies in Africa, Bitfxt Technology.

By TechnoMag Reporter

Bitfxt Technology based in Nigeria got a combined $15M in funding from a UK syndicate of Hedge Funds and UK based Zimbabwean Company, Payitup Clearinghouse Ltd (UK).

“Africa’s fast raising Blockchain Technology Company; Bitfxt Technology based out of Lagos, Nigeria has recently secured $15M in funding from a UK syndicate of Hedge Funds and UK Company, Payitup Clearinghouse Ltd (UK). Furthermore, Bitfxt has also concluded an agreement with the syndicate to extend a $125M Revolving Margin Facility for all its traders to leverage their position for a higher gain,” reads part of the company’s press statement.

Speaking to TechnoMag, Payitup Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Tfadzwa Matikizha who preferred not to divulge the stake size confirmed the latest developments.

“Yes, we have acquired a significant stake in one of the biggest blockchain companies in Africa, Bitfxt Technology. We will announce the finer details later,” he confirmed.

The deal will see Payitup Clearinghouse Ltd (UK) acting as a clearinghouse across all the markets in Africa and Europe through its affiliates and networks for immediate settlements.

Bitfxt is known for pioneering various proprietary technology outfits in Africa through decentralization and also leading the way to be the first in many aspects bring technology home. Bitfxt has created various networks within blockchain space across Africa with the launch of various partnerships with the local community and outside of Africa incorporating technology as a social and economic development initiative led by the current administration and to complement their efforts to diversify economic and financial inclusion via local content development initiative.

