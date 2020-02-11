Mai Titi to launch Reality TV Show

Felistas Edwards better known as Mai Titi in the entertainment industry on Tuesday revealed that she is set to launch a reality show entitled For The Why Reality Talk Show.

By Rumbidzai Chizarura

The new reality TV show to be launched a month from now will be broadcasted on national television, ZTV, and on all her social media platforms.

The comedian revealed the news in an exclusive phone interview with TechnoMag and pointed out that the show will focus on life in general.

“It is a self-sponsored show that is aimed at giving people a platform to speak on certain issues, that they may not have had a chance to speak on.I’m also hoping to learn from the audience as I also teach them as well,” she said.

She added that her show which will also feature her partner Zizou is aimed at changing people’s lives.

“He (Zizou) will also be featuring too,” she said.

Mai Titi has a significant following on social media of more than 300k and her show can quickly attract a huge audience provided it meets people’s expectations.

