Zim joins the rest of the World in Internet Safe Day celebrations

Zimbabwe will on Tuesday join the rest of the world in celebrating internet safe day.

By TechnoMag Reporter

The global initiative, a brainchild of the European Union is commemorated on 11 February every year in over a hundred countries.

This year’s theme “A better internet: how to look after yourself and others”, will focus on raising awareness on online safety.

Zimbabweans will participate with lined up events at Batanai Gardens and Mbare tomorrow.

The Mbare event will be supported by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) while the American embassy and other partners are supporting the Batanai Gardens event.

The Batanai Gardens will run from 1400-1600hrs while the Mbare event starts in the morning at 0830hrs.

TechMag.Tv will live stream the event via its platforms to cover the digital audience.

Started as an initiative of the EU SafeBorders project in 2004 and taken up by the Insafe network as one of its earliest actions in 2005, Safer Internet Day has grown beyond its traditional geographic zone and is now celebrated in approximately 150 countries worldwide.

From cyberbullying to social networking, each year Safer Internet Day aims to raise awareness of emerging online issues and chooses a topic reflecting current concerns.









