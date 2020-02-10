Potraz Takes ICT Parliamentarians On Nation Wide Fact-Finding

Kariba

The ICT Parliamentary portfolio courtesy of the Postal and telecommunications regulatory of Zimbabwe (Potraz )are in Kariba, on a fact-finding and familiarization tour as they witness the community development that has been done since last year.

Today in Kariba, Members of the ICT Parliamentary portfolio are visiting Gatshe Gatshe, a very remote fish farming community located some 90km away from Kariba, which received a shot in the arm last year as Potraz unveiled a Moran base station to the community members.

The base stations breathed life into the remote community, which is largely a wildlife park, which only breathes life right at the dam banks, as local community members engage in small scale farming, that quickens the community.

For decades the community was disconnected from the nation but recently connected, hence the members of parliament will make their first-ever fact-finding and familiarization tour to the community.

After Gatshe Gatshe, the parliamentarians will be taken to Matabeleland North in Tsholotsho and South in Maitengwe to also witness the Maitengwe base station, then close down the province with Pumula

