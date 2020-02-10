MondayBlues: NetOne Madness Must Stop!

Last Week TechnoMag broke News that the newly appointed NetOne Board Chairman Mr James Mutizwa and two other board members had resigned with immediate effect. The circumstances at the time of breaking the news were not very clear but after digging in deeper, yours truly is disappointed, to say the least.

NetOne the only profitable state-owned Mobile Network Operator is currently under serious internal pressure and likely to implode into regression as witch hunt takes its toll.

Currently NetOne is subjected to a total of 9 whooping financial audits, which sources say are being driven by some board members with ulterior motives to frustrate and demoralize management.

We gleaned a rather disappointing letter from one of the board members who resigned, Ms Sibonile Dhliwayo, the Audit Committee Chairperson, she clearly stated that she was not happy about the unprofessional way which their board has been handling matters. While she was part of the same board and not amused, it is rather disheartening to note it’s the good guys who are now making the comprise to leave.

The reason behind my resignation is that the board is being run in an unprofessional manner which makes it very difficult for me to render my services and responsibilities in a professional and objective manner.

Here is part of the resignation letter.

The HR Committee Chairperson in the board of directors also resigned.

Top of the instigated audits against NetOne included Internal Audit on NetOne Bureau de Change operations – Internal audit on NetOne lending of furniture to the ZANU PF congress for purposes of furnishing the President’s office at the congress. – Internal audit on NetOne donations Internal audit on NetOne Customer acquisition incentive – Internal audit on NetOne petty cash This is in addition to the following audits which are ongoing: – NetOne statutory audit for 2019 financial statements (Grant Thornton amongst others

As this was not enough, NetOne complained that the NetOne audit was not being done according to a professional standards as Deloitte touch , the auditor was reported to be in violation of basic standards.

However, NetOne auditors who were hired by some board members insisted that they had to do the audit mainly because of these issues that were flagged for ZACC audit on procuring of fuel and Zimra audit.

NetOne said all these audits were a strong diversion from their mandate and are currently disrupting and negatively impacting NetOne’s turnaround strategy as more focus is now on these numerous audits which takes focus and resources from management.

As if this is not enough, NetOne workers committee has also written the minister citing serious concerns over the resignation of their board members demanding to know the circumstances around as they fear demoralization once again, as they have been before the enactment of this board, a move they said may force the company not to perform well as it was now on a growth trajectory.

The minister of ICT Postal and courier services Hon Jenfan Muswere, however, insisted that he will make sure sanity will prevail at NetOne and he will not allow mudslinging and people driving personal differences to overtake the business interests.

He said he would rather wait and act on due diligence and allow the audit results to be presented as these are very important institutions that need to play their own independent role.

The minister, however, has a final say after all is said and done and he is expected to even decide on the issues of resigned board members as the onus is him to accept their resignations or not, so long as he is fully informed of the circumstances.

NetOne had taken a positive trajectory and the company must not be allowed to slide once more again,and this may force it to sink into oblivion, especially after finding its way up again, as the young CEO Lazarus Muchenje had reenergized the state Owned asset, much towards revenue increase and profit margins.

