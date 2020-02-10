Chinhoyi University wins $1m POTRAZ’s Hackathon prize

The Mashonaland West province came out first in the Potraz’s inaugural #Hack4SmartSustainableCities initiative after Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) students’ were crowned champions on Friday.

By TechnoMag Reporter

The three-day event which saw developers drawn from nine local universities coming together was held in Kadoma.

The initiative, a brainchild of telecom regulator, POTRAZ, is aimed at encouraging the use of digital technologies to provide smart solutions to societal challenges.

The #Hack4SmartSustainableCities was a marathon to come up with solutions that can positively impact the economy through the use of digital tools.

Chinhoyi University scooped the first price, walking away with a whooping ZWL$1 million. University Zimbabwe came second while Harare Institute of Technology scooped the third price with both pocketing $750000 and $500 000 respectively.

Speaking during the event, the Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services who was also the guest of honour, Dr Jenfan Muswere said the competition all goes well with the government’s mission to drive the country into a knowledge-based smart society.



“As the country moves towards becoming an upper middle society by end 2030 as enunciated by his excellency the President ED Mnangagwa, the Ministry of ICT Postal and Courier Services has accelerated the exploitation of ICTs for socio-economic development,” he said.



