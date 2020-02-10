BancABC introduces a customer service chatbot



BancABC recently introduced a new digital innovation to extend banking services to customers on the popular messaging app ,WhatsApp which they termed Ally .



The new chatbot being the first digital member of the #A team will enable customers to enquire their balance, pay bills, buy airtime as well as debit card management like blocking a card if stolen.



Besides access to banking services, subscribers can also receive latest news around the globe ranging from sports live scores, weather and other news headlines.



The Managing Director and CEO of BancABC Zimbabwe, Dr Lance Mambondiani commented the initiative by his team.



“Our growing customer base requires us to think differently about how we can serve our customers more efficiently using the channels they are accustomed to and WhatsApp is one such platform.”



“Whilst these releases have focused on basic services where our customers have experienced the most friction, to us this is the beginning of an exciting journey in which we expect to transform the business and serve our customers better. In the next few months, we will be coming to the market with exciting products that we are currently working on. l would like to thank our customers for their tolerance and patience during this transformation journey”. Dr Mambondiani added.

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...