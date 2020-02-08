Zim Startup Payitup gets $13mil Funding

Harare-based payments startup Payitup (PIU) has secured a $13-million Series-A investment from London’s Thawer Fund Management, CEO Aretha Gonyora has revealed. The funding was secured at a $20-million valuation.

The investment is on the condition that PIU expands in various African Markets that they have a presence in servicing over 265million clients in the next 5 years.

The startup plans to use the investment to further develop its system. The funding will also help it to form strategic partnerships to ensure compliance with regulators and provide value to the startup’s customers in the form of rebates and competitive fees, the startup’s founder said.



Payitup currently helps consumers make payments for MultiChoice’s DStV service.

As of today, Payitup Clearinghouse Ltd UK (PCL), is currently undergoing a series of acquisitions in various African markets, mainly Nigeria, South Africa & Kenya giving it a very conservative valuation of US$188M as it stands now. We will also be filing to go public in 2020 either on NYSE or LSE (both options are being explored as we speak).

These acquisitions are diverse in terms of products and services that will give access to various end users and will generate a daily volume of US$5M giving PCL annual revenue of US$265M with US$22M in Net Profits to be distributed to all the shareholders of the company. Furthermore, our acquisitions will acquire various user profiles and through data analytics we can fine-tune them to explore other product lines.

Rahim Thawer, Managing Partner of the fund says this about Payitup “We are extremely delighted to be a part of such a vibrant, deeply rooted culture led by a dynamic and intelligent team that has a bold ambition to deliver superior service to its clientele. Our investment as a foreign institutional fund solidifies a long term partnership to all parties engaged across various disciplines.”

“We are preparing to expand in the Zimbabwean market, as much work needs to be done from working with corporate clients in creating solutions on foreign currency sourcing to clearing through our relationships in US/UK & EU markets and settlement agencies to hiring of programmers. We will also be raising capital locally as a lot of Zimbabwe institutions have indicated interest in investing in the company through our Parent UK registered company. We feel it is in the best interest to form local partnerships, after all the heart of this company is ZimA”

He also added that ,” we are seeing challenges across various companies in Africa facing deteriorating accumulated earnings and depreciating valuation due to constant currency devaluation and limited liquidity ,through PCL we have engaged various foreign institutions to provide access to foreign currency via property models through primary dealer market supported through local subsidiary .”

This will compliment local institutions and individuals giving them multi currency settlements under the directive of respect authority via decentralized settlement technology .

The startup was founded in 2017 by Gonyora together with COO Kenneth Tafadzwa Matikizha and president Ronald Tapfuma Rwodzi.

