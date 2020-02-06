Breaking: Netone Board Chairman Resigns.

NetOne Board Chairman Mr. James Mutizwa and 2 other board members have resigned with immediate effect, TechnoMag can report.

The board Chairman who was appointed less than 8 months ago resigned last night under unclear circumstances while two more board members ( names not yet supplied) have handed over their resignation letters late after hours today.

Speaking with the ICT postal and courier services minister Hon Jenfan Muswere, he confirmed the developments stating that it was part of the government’s move to sanitize the sector, though he could not be drawn into details.

further investigation by TechnoMag led to ongoing financial audits that had some strong implications to the board members forcing them to call it to quit.

Another independent annual evaluation report that was being done also pointed some strong weakness on the other board members who simply found it honorable to call it quits.

While details of the full matter were still sketchy, We will once again update this developing story as we gather more information.

