Netone’s *554# is the newly launched gateway to make ZIMRA payments



Mobile telecommunications operator Netone through the mobile money service platform One Money has made an innovative partnership with Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) in tax payments.

Together the companies have created a groundbreaking innovation under the code *554# creating ZIMRA payment solutions that allow convenience.

Companies and individuals can now pay their customs duty, remit taxes and pay their Business partner and Assessment numbers, directly to ZIMRA through the One Money platform by simply dialing *554#.

Speaking this morning at the partnership address Netone chief technology officer Darlington Gutu said “ within the world of net one the philosophy is the desire to achieve excellence, we know our success as an organization is tied to our ability in dissolving problems for our customers “.

“These three digits are here to bring simplicity in meeting your ZIMRA obligations he said,”

This service takes advantage of the proliferation of technological devices creating value through convenience for all registered companies and individuals as payment of ZIMRA associated fees is accessible at the touch of one fingertip provided the customer has registered one money.



