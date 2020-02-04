Shocker As BAZ Now Requires $1 million Tv Licence and $142k For Online Broadcasting.

The Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services has just passed the Statutory Instrument 26 of 2020 that reveals hefty charges for anyone who ever thought of getting into the broadcasting business, while more disappointingly it has carried over the old statute that requires licencing of online players.

The SI 26/2020 through the Broadcasting Services (Licensing and Content) (Amendment) Regulations, 2020 (No. 3) has effectively reviewed upwards Free to Air National Television Broadcasting Services follows

(a) Application Fee initial $42 500,00 (non-refundable)

(b) Application Fee Public Inquiry $127 500,00 (non-refundable)

(c) Basic Licence Fee for ten years $306 000,00 per annum

While Local Commercial Radio

(a) Application Fee Initial $42 500,00 (non-refundable) (b) Application Fee Public Inquiry $127 500,00 (non-refundable) (c) Basic Licence Fee for ten years $85 000,00 per annum (d) Annual licence fees 2% annual gross turnover.

For Online broadcasters the disappointing news is as follows:

Webcasting

(a) Application Fee $42 500,00 (non-refundable) Basic Licence Fee for three years— (i) Content provider . . . . $102 000,00 per annum (ii) Webcasting server facility . . $102 000,00 per annum

It was however not clear if this then means people who do live broadcasting over social media sites like Facebook and Youtube are also obliged to make such payments as they are not using any local servers for the traffic.

Doing so will be a violation of basic internet rules under Net Neutrality which advocates that All Internet Traffic Should Be Treated Equally.

However using the common definitions: Webcasting is A combination of the words “web” and “broadcast,” a webcast is a live or on-demand media presentation presented over the Internet. Webcasts functioning as “one-to-many” broadcasts of an audio or video event.

However many people confuse this with datacasting which is (data broadcasting) of data over a wide area via radio waves. It most often refers to supplemental information sent by television stations along with digital terrestrial television, but may also be applied to digital signals on analog TV or radio.

Here is the full price list according to the new Statutory Instrument.

Broadcasting Services (Licensing and Content) (Amendment) Regulations, 2020 (No. 3) (c) Basic Licence Fee for ten years $255 000,00 per annum (d) Annual licence fees 2% annual gross turnover or deemed turnover payable monthly for the licence period (e) Frequency Fee $510,00 per frequency per site per month (f) Broadcasting Fund A contribution of 0.5% of the audited annual gross turnover or deemed turnover payable annually Free to Air National Television Broadcasting Service (a) Application Fee initial $42 500,00 (non-refundable) (b) Application Fee Public Inquiry $127 500,00 (non-refundable) (c) Basic Licence Fee for ten years $306 000,00 per annum (d) Annual licence fees 2% annual gross turnover or deemed turnover per annum payable monthly for the licence period (e) Frequency Fee— (i) Analogue . . . . . . $1 700,00 per frequency per site per month (ii) Digital . . . . . . . $340,00 per frequency per site per month (f) Broadcasting Fund A contribution of 0.5% of the audited annual gross turnover or deemed turnover payable annually Subscription Satellite Broadcasting Services (a) Application Fee Initial $42 500,00 (non-refundable) (b) Application Fee Public Inquiry $127 500,00 (non-refundable) (c) Basic Licence Fee for ten years $1 275 000,00, per annum in the case of Broadcaster who receives subscriptions in local currency or US$100 000,00, per annum in the case of Broadcaster receives subscriptions in foreign currency (d) Annual licence fees 2% monthly subscription turnover or deemed turnover payable monthly S.I. 27 of 2020 119 (d) Broadcasting Fund A contribution of 0.5% of theaudited annual gross turnover or deemed turnover payable annually Community Broadcasting Licence (a) Application Fee $8 500,00 (non-refundable) (b) Basic Licence Fee for ten years $17 000,00 per annum (c) Monthly Frequency Fee $510,00 per frequency per month Open Narrowcasting (Electronic Billboard and PVA Licence) (a) Application Fee $4 250,00 (non-refundable) (b) Basic Licence Fee for one year $17 000,00 minimum per billboard or $3 400,00 per display per year for other types of displays Video on Demand (a) Application Fee $42 500,00 (non-refundable) (b) Basic Licence Fee for three years $340 000,00 per annum (c) Annual licence fees 2% of monthly subscription turnover or deemed turnover payable monthly for the licence period. Free to air Campus Broadcasting Service (a) Application Fee $21 250,00 (non-refundable) (b) Basic Licence Fee for ten years $42 500,00 per annum (c) Monthly frequency fee $510,00 per frequency per month Type approval and registration of Set Top Box Suppliers Annual Registration Fee per $8 500,00 OR US$500,00 for supplier foreign suppliers 118 Broadcasting Services (Licensing and Content) (Amendment) Regulations, 2020 (No. 3) (c) Three-star hotels $68 000,00 per annum (d) Two-star hotels $34 000,00 per annum (e) Other hotels and lodges and other business premises $17 000,00 per annum (f) Service provider $25 500,00 per annum Roadcasting Basic Licence Fee for three years— (a) Transport operator— (i) Luxury buses . . . . $1 700,00 per vehicle per route per annum (ii) Other . . . . . $255,00 per vehicle, per route per annum (b) Programme provider $5 100,00 per route per annum Railcasting Basic Licence Fee for three years— (a) Transport operator $51 000,00 per route per annum (b) Programme provider $5 100,00 per route per annum Webcasting (a) Application Fee $42 500,00 (non-refundable) Basic Licence Fee for three years— (i) Content provider . . . . $102 000,00 per annum (ii) Webcasting server facility . . $102 000,00 per annum Signal Carrier Licence (a) Application Fee $42 500,00 (non-refundable) (b) Annual Basic Licence Fee for twenty years— (i) Core business . . . . . $3 400 000,00 per annum (ii) Ancillary service— A. Core broadcasting platform $1 020 000,00 per annum B. Non-Core broadcasting $680 000.00 per annum (c) Regulatory Administration Fee per site $850,00 per transmitter S.I. 27 of 2020 115 in the currency the subscription is collected (e) Broadcasting Fund A contribution of $850 000,00 in the case of Broadcaster receives subscriptions in local currency OR US$50 000,00 in the case of Broadcaster receives subscriptions in foreign currency Content Distribution Service (a) Application Fee $42 500,00 (b) Basic Licence Fee for ten years $1 700 000,00 per annum in the case of Broadcaster receives subscriptions in local currency OR US$100 000,00 per annum in the case of Broadcaster which receives subscriptions in foreign currency (c) Annual licence fees 2% monthly subscription turnover or estimated turnover payable monthly in the currency the subscription is collected (d) Broadcasting Fund A contribution of $850 000,00 OR US$50 000,00 payable in the currency the subscription is collected Satellite Uplink (a) Application Fee $42 500,00 (b) Basic Licence Fee for ten years— (i) Commercial— A. Per Annum $425 000,00 OR US$25 000,00 a. Annual licence fees 2% annual gross turnover or deemed turn over payable monthly for the licence period B. Per day per uplink provided $8 500,00 OR US$500,00 payable in the currency the subscription is collected (i) Local Link per month . . $34 000,00 116 Broadcasting Services (Licensing and Content) (Amendment) Regulations, 2020 (No. 3) (ii) Foreign link per annum (own use) . US$25 000,00 Temporary Satellite Uplink (a) Application Fee US$300,00 (b) Licence Fee— (i) Mobile or transportable (strictly for own feed)— Per Month . . . . . . US$10 000,00 in the case of a person supplying foreign services OR $170 000 in the case of a person supplying local services Per Day . . . . . . US$1 500,00 in the case of a Broadcaster receiving subscriptions in foreign currency OR $25 000,00 in the case of a Broadcaster receiving subscriptions in local currency (ii) Portable Electronic News Gathering (strictly for own feed)— Per Month . . . . . . US$6 000,00 Per Day . . . . . . US$750,00 (iii) Commercial . . . . . US$1 500,00 per day plus US$500,00 per uplink service provided (iv) Distribution/Programme Exchange Arrangement per day . . . 