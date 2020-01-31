RioZim to embark on 214MW solar project

Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) listed mining company RioZim Limited is set to embark on a combined solar project of 214MW at its mines throughout the country.

According to a circular released by the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority, (ZERA) the company intends to construct, own, operate it’s own power plants.

Under the plan, Renco Mine in Masvingo intends to generate 39.04MW solar power, Murowa diamond mine in Zvishavane will produce 68.4MW while both Dalny and Cam& Motor mines in Kadoma will produce 54MW each.

These mines intend to use the power for their consumption while the balance of what they produce will be sold to the Zimbabwe Electricity

Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC).

The project is expected to ease demand on the national power grid whilst also reducing the company’s exposure to high electricity costs.

