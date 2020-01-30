Zimbabweans To Brace Themselves For Another Tariff Hike

Telecommunication Consumers are set to brace up for another tariff hike, as the Zimbabwean telecoms sector will be reviewing both data and calling rate tariffs soon against depreciating local currency TechnoMag can report.

The already hard squeezed consumers will once again need to balance off between a loaf of bread and airtime services, as inflation pressure continues to bite, much higher against salary reviews.

The new increases, however, are still going to be below the national stipulated limits directed by the postal and regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe, Potraz

This comes in the wake of businesses trying to remain viable as the sector has remained suppressed due to operational costs.

Mobile Network Operators last received a tariff review in October 2019 when regulator, the Posts and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz), awarded a 95.39% tariff increase.

From the third quarter abridged sector report by Potraz, mobile network revenue grew by 121% to record $828,834,601 from $375,028,782 recorded in the previous quarter, however, a more than proportionate growth in operating costs grew by 202.7% to record $707,385,963 from $233,660,532;

the bulk of which being internet bandwidth costs and depreciation of the local currency.

This ofcourse will come as a blow to consumers who are struggling to cater to their basic needs as prices continue to soar. Interestingly, Potraz despite the rampant price hikes from last year (which the third quarter)the regulator recorded an increase of 2.8% in active internet subscriptions from 8,342,051 to 8,577,936 and active mobile subscriptions grew by 4% from 12.4 million to 12.9 million showing that despite the increase users still grew. However, what is worrying is that the number of growth remains significantly small an indication that the majority can not afford.

