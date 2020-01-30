Samsung Galaxy Z Flip leaked

Photos and specifications of Samsung’s next foldable smartphone – the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip – have purportedly been revealed by WinFuture.

The German tech site posted renders of what it claimed is Samsung’s new clamshell-style smartphone, along with information on the device’s hardware.

According to the report, Samsung is aiming the device at influencers, and it has reportedly enhanced the phone’s software for use on Instagram and similar platforms.

Exterior design and camera

The Z Flip’s main screen comprises a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 2,636 x 1,080 resolution and HDR10+ support. This screen is not made of plastic, but rather an ultra-thin glass.

Similar to the new Razr, the Galaxy Z Flip has a smaller second screen on the top of the back of the phone, which is a 1.06-inch 300 x 116 display.

The phone can be completely closed or folded halfway and placed in a propped laptop-like position.

The main rear camera features two 12MP lenses – one wide and one ultra-wide. The front of the Z Flip sports a punch-hole 10MP camera with autofocus.

Internal hardware

In terms of performance, the Z Flip will boast last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chip, paired with 8GB RAM.

It will come with 256GB of onboard storage and offer a battery capacity of 3,300mAh.

For charging, it employs a USB-C port and wireless charging support at 9W.

Samsung is set to officially reveal the Z Flip with its new flagship S20 series at its Unpacked Event on 11 February.

The images below are from WinFuture and show the front and back of the Galaxy Z Flip while unfolded, as well as its half-folded state.

