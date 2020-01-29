Zimbabweans To Pay Netflix Using OneMoney, Ecocash

Tech bases business, Fresh in a box says the company is working on a platform that will allow Zimbabweans to pay for services like Netflix using mobile money platforms such as OneMoney and Ecocash.

The service is expected to be ready in a couple of days.

Fresh in a box Chief Vendor Kuda Musasiwa confirmed these developments in a tweet:

Explaining more on the service Kuda said:

It’s almost p2p. We use the money people pay over seas for food delivery in Zim and use it to pay for services like Netflix overseas . Use the rtgs people pay here for stuff like Netflix to run our procument and delivery for veggie business. Using any avaible apis and if not api avaible the “gift cards “ systems most popular services haveA lot of brilliant people struggle with paying for simple things. We have already been helping young devs with payments for stuff like digital ocean etc

This innovation will make it easier for locals to process payments for various services such as Google Drive, Dropbox, digital ocean, Deezer, Apple Music, and Showmax.

