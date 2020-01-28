Zim e-Cabinet To Launch Next Week

The Zimbabwean government is set to launch a paperless cabinet next week when cabinet business resumes.

The initiative that was announced last year will see cabinet holding e-enabled paperless meetings as well as the introduction of the Executive Electronic Dashboard to monitor the implementation of priority Government Programmes in real-time.

Today acting President Kembo Mohadi and Vice president Constantino Chiwenga went through motions of familiarizing with processes towards a paperless Cabinet through an induction by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda and retired Brigadier-General Asher Wekwete.

Some benefits that can be attained from e-Cabinet meetings include the reduction in meeting hours. The government can also eliminate the need to print and deliver thousands of pages of documents each week – a significant benefit for the environment and the taxpayer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...