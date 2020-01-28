Whatsapp introduces dark mode

WhatsApp finally has introduced a Dark Mode feature, after hinting at it several months ago. The messaging app, with more than 1.5 billion active accounts, has rolled out the feature for users on the beta channel – which means that anyone who updates their WhatsApp for Android to version 2.20.13 will have the chance to test-drive the feature.

To activate Dark Mode, users need to Settings > Chats > Theme and choose which mode they prefer. Here is a closer look at the options:

The current dark mode can either be manually enabled or you can have it follow system theme settings if you’re on Android 10. That is, WhatsApp will automatically go dark when you enable system-wide dark mode. Android Pie users and below can manually enable it as well, or they can have to follow the battery saver (i.e. dark mode is enabled when battery saver is turned on).

Once enabled, the dark mode will apply to the chats menu, settings pages, calls tab and contact list, just to name a few – making it a fairly effective feature.

