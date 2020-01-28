UAE, Estonia Eager To Engage Zim In ICTs

A delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Estonia led by the UAE Ambassador to Zimbabwe, His Excellency Jassim Mohamed Mubarak Abdulla Al Qasemi paid a courtesy call last week to ICT Minister Honorable Jenfan Muswere.

Hon Muswere said UAE has expressed the desire to work with the Ministry and other related stakeholders in the implementation of smart health solutions.

“UAE expressed its desire to work with the ministry and other related stakeholders in the implementation of smart health solutions. The Government of Zimbabwe recognizes the advantages of using ICTs to improve the quality of healthcare, turning conventional into smart healthcare.”

The synergy is expected to benefit Zimbabwe in technology transfer.

