NetOne Gets ACCA Accreditation

NetOne has become the first Public Sector and State-Owned Enterprise, in Zimbabwe to be accredited as a Gold Partner and Approved Employer by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) for their trainee development program.

The approved employer status also makes it easier for NetOne to not only recruit the best people but promote continuous professional development focused on quality assurance, research and industry insights as well as student, affiliate and member support.

Public Relations Executive, Dr Eldrette Shereni said the accreditation is a vote of confidence in NetOne’s commitment to the development of public sector financial professionals.

“This is a welcome development that has been spearheaded by NetOne to ensure that we attract and retain highly skilled professionals, whilst developing and engaging personnel throughout their careers as a key driver in retaining experienced and knowledgeable staff,”

“As we continue our journey towards transforming NetOne into a world class company the recognition by ACCA as a Gold Partner is testament of our dedication to upskilling our employees and interns. Further to this, adoption of proper accounting standards aligned to international best practise are critical, more so for public sector companies to promote integrity in our reporting, thereby increasing transparency and accountability” she said.

NetOne currently has 17 ACCA students and several interns whose skills are being refined to build financial prowess for the future.

ACCA is a leading international accountancy body whose qualifications are recognized across the globe and is highly considered amongst employers. It is the largest and fastest-growing qualification in the world, with over 219,000 members, 7571 approved employers as well as 527,000 students across 179 countries.

The Approved Employer Programme offers a clear framework for supporting ACCA students and members, as well as recognising the employers’ high standards of staff training and development.

