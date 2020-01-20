Zim ICT Minister seeks expertise in China



ICT Minister Jenfan Muswere is in Shenzhen, China to visit the Huawei headquarters on an ICT infrastructure tour.

Accompanied by the ministry’s permanent secretary Sam Kundishora, the visit seeks to explore possible areas of cooperation in the deployment of 5G technology, AI, e-Government, Smart Agriculture, Telemedicine, Smart Cities and Smart Transport.

This is part of the information communication technology policy called Smart Zimbabwe 2030 Masterplan, aimed at exploiting the potential of the sector by 2030.

The need for a masterplan comes as Zimbabwe’s ICT sector has seen tremendous growth over the last few years.

