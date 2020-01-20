NetOne Introduces Content Subscription-Based Service

NetOne has come up with a content subscription-based service covering news, lifestyle, devotion, fun, love and health tips. Dubbed “Club 373” the content is accessed via text messages, making the product accessible to all customers, including those with feature phones.

One can subscribe by dialing *373# and select a package from 3 packages are available (Daily, Weekly and Monthly).

Plan Daily Weekly Monthly Price Point (ZWL) 0.30 0.60 1.50

The content services include:

