MondayBlues: Liquid Telecom LTE Mobile A Bold Move.

Liquid Telecom Zimbabwe via their ISP arm ZOL, has been silently deploying a market game-changer, whose success is mainly dependant on what they already have which is infrastructure and their mass-market strategy.

The biggest news to come out of the liquid LTE Speed sim card is the pricing effect plus a first-ever data rollover service in Zimbabwe, much to consumer excitement.

While the wibroniks service is not new to Liquid family, what is very exciting about this technology is the ability to run the same LTE technology using our already existing handsets, without any need to buy extra devices, as they had initially deployed the wibroniks.

Have you ever wondered why Africa is still largely disconnected? Why only 30% of our population enjoy high-speed connectivity where 70% of the rural community have 3G at most.

Why America, Europe and Asia enjoy super-fast connectivity in most areas and have been enjoying fibre light speeds across all towns and small cities from many decades ago.

The biggest advantage that most developed countries have over Africa is mainly infrastructure development. Fibre technology and resilient networks with metro networks have already been developed while in Zimbabwe we are still trenching and waiting for local authorities to issue permits.

The biggest hindrance has been the actual deployment of fibre across the country with mainly the costs effect, different terrains and business interests in some areas.

Well, it seems someone at Liquid Telecom is really thinking hard because finally, they managed to make a breakthrough, allowing users on GSM capable devices running on traditional cellphones to have LTE speeds without any need to change devices and better off running on the already laid infrastructure.

The Liquid Telecom LTE sim card technology is simply your fast 4G internet connected to already established Econet base stations, but running on LTE emitters that communicate with your LTE capacity within your mobile phones.

This is such a brilliant innovation, they have “vapourised the liquid into gas”, I would have called this gas connectivity!

Here is why we are so excited !

Liquid already owns and runs the last mile connectivity, they have the network and infrastructure, they do not need much more investments to make this work, this simply means this technology is cheaper to deploy as they have the capacity.

Running CPE transmitters on their sister company makes their network almost ubiquitous, ofcourse this is dependant on all fibre connected base stations because not all base stations run with a fibre backbone, luckily most in urban do and this is a major breakthrough.

We did not expect them to be running with GSM tariffs since technically this is not even a GSM technology and yes! they did not disappoint.

The Liquid LTE packages are just reasonable and by far the most affordable tariffs in Zimbabwe, when it comes to mobile connectivity in Zimbabwe, and to top it up, they come with rollover.

The first-ever service provider to offer rollover, which means even if your tenure expires, you still get your data value in the next period, but for a certain period which is really a plus.

At least Liquid is admitting that it’s not entirely importing data since they have last miles to other international exchange points, their rates have to be very affordable and only sustainable.

Here are the current LTE tarrifsas of January 2020:



2GB 15 days + 15 days rollover $61.00

3GB 15 days + 15 days rollover $82.65

5GB 15 days + 15 days rollover $117.45

15GB 30 days + 30 days rollover $226.20

20GB 30 days + 30 days rollover $255.20

30GB 30 days + 30 days rollover $375.55

60GB 30 days + 30 days rollover$565.50

100GB 30 days + 30 days rollover $758.35

We are yet to test the service and we will give you feedback if the squeeze is worth the juice after a trial run of the new LTE service.

