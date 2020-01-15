Open Parly to host four civic tech hackathons

Open Parly ZW will be conducting four civic tech hackathons in Harare, Masvingo, Marondera and Mutare from 8 February to 20 September this year.

Civic tech encompasses any type of technology that enables greater participation in government affairs, or “assists government in delivering citizen services and strengthening ties with the public”.

The hackathon challenge will focus on how participants can use tech to improve service delivery, communication, processes and decision making in their city.

Application Requirements:

Participants must be 35 years and under

You can apply as an individual or as teams

Teams are encouraged to have a gender balance ( Women are encouraged to apply)

Participants must be from the city or province in which the Hackathon is taking place.

Participants will be required to pitch their ideas to a panel of judges

Participants must be available to pitch on the day of the Hackathon

Participants can come with a partially built prototype or start from scratch on the day.

Participants for the Hackathon are limited to 25 per city.

Prizes will go toward the launch of the product. The first prize is $1000USD/Equivalent. The second prize will be $500USD/Equivalent. Mentorship and technical support will also be offered to winners.

Participants interested can register here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...